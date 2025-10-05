SARTELL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man and two others were hurt in a crash in Sartell late Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:00 p.m., a Ford Crown Victoria driven by 35-year-old Cameron Marek of St. Cloud was going north on Highway 15. Meanwhile, a Nissan Altima driven by 40-year-old Sean Green of Mounds View was going west on County Road 29 when the two cars crashed in the intersection. Marek sustained non-life-threatening injuries but did not need to be transported to a hospital. Green, and a passenger in his car, 41-year-old Staci Green of Mounds View, were both taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

