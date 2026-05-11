Morning Crash On I-94 Sends Freeport Woman To Hospital
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Freeport woman was hurt in a crash near Albany on Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 94.
According to the State Patrol, an SUV being driven by 23-year-old Linzey Gerads of Freeport and a semi-truck being driven by 62-year-old David George of Eagle Bend were both going west on I-94 when they collided near milepost 145.
Gerads was taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. George was not hurt in the crash.
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