ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Freeport woman was hurt in a crash near Albany on Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 7:15 a.m. on Interstate 94.

According to the State Patrol, an SUV being driven by 23-year-old Linzey Gerads of Freeport and a semi-truck being driven by 62-year-old David George of Eagle Bend were both going west on I-94 when they collided near milepost 145.

Gerads was taken to the Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. George was not hurt in the crash.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud