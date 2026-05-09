Three Vehicles Collide On Highway 12, Injuries Reported
MEEKER COUNTY (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Litchfield on early Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 12:15 on Highway 12.
According to the State Patrol, a minivan being driven by 70-year-old Glenn Mackedanz of Darwin, an SUV being driven by 61-year-old Alene Cheiman of Cokato, and a second SUV being driven by 79-year-old Marilyn Howk of Dassel were all going east on the highway when they collided.
Mackedanz was taken to the Meeker County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Cheiman was hurt, but did not need to be taken to the hospital, and Howk was not hurt in the crash.
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