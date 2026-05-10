LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people from Spicer were hurt when they crashed near New London on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 4:00 p.m.

The State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 73-year-old Steven Rambow of Spicer was going north on Highway 71. Meanwhile, a Chevy Suburban being driven by 42-year-old Tara Poluka of Spicer was going west on Country Road 148 when they collided.

Both Rambow and Poluka were taken to Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Rambow's Suburban, 68-year-old Cindy Lahr of Willmar, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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