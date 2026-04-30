CLEAR LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Clear Lake woman was hurt when her car collided with a school bus on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 24 in Clear Lake at around 7:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a bus driven by 76-year-old Donald Cook of St. Cloud was southbound on Highway 24. Meanwhile, a car driven by 48-year-old Joleen Aguilar of Clear Lake was northbound on the highway.

The two vehicles collided, sending Aguilar to Monticello Urgent Care with non-life-threatening injuries. Cook was not hurt.

The patrol did not indicate whether any students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

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