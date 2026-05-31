MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A six-vehicle crash in Monticello sent one person to the hospital on Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 25 and 7th Street West around 11:20 a.m.

Authorities say all six vehicles were going south on Highway 25 when they collided. 46-year-old Yamah Thomas of Big Lake was taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the other drivers or their passengers were hurt in the crash.

The other drivers in the crash were: 27-year-old Timothy Uphoff of Big Lake, 40-year-old Justin Price of Lake Tomahawk, WI, 39-year-old Jacob Heffron of Little Falls, 20-year-old Nicholas Folsom of Clear Lake, and 57-year-old Michael Welle of Monticello. The Wright County Sheriff's Office and CentraCare Ambulance assisted at the scene.

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