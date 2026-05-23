CORCORAN (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash near Rockford on Friday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place about 5:15 p.m. between four vehicles.

Authorities say a car being driven by a 16-year-old boy, and a car being driven by 48-year-old Andrea Berens of Rockford were both going west on Highway 55. Meanwhile, an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Wyatt Anderson of Buffalo, and a car being driven by 19-year-old Jake Yost of Buffalo were going east on the highway.

The 16-year-old boy's car collided with Anderson's vehicle, which caused Anderson to crash into Berens. Then, Yost also crashed with Anderson.

Berens was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Anderson was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the crash, including several passengers.

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