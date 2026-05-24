Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash with SUV
HASTINGS (WJON News) -- One person died in a motorcycle versus SUV crash on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in Hastings.
Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by 66-year-old Gregory Walker of Hastings was going north on Highway 61 near the intersection of 12th Street West in Hastings.
Meanwhile, an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Elizabeth Ayala of Cottage Grove was going west on 12th Street, crossing the intersection of northbound Highway 61, when the two vehicles crashed. Walker died in the crash; Ayala was not hurt.
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