HASTINGS (WJON News) -- One person died in a motorcycle versus SUV crash on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in Hastings.

Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by 66-year-old Gregory Walker of Hastings was going north on Highway 61 near the intersection of 12th Street West in Hastings.

Meanwhile, an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Elizabeth Ayala of Cottage Grove was going west on 12th Street, crossing the intersection of northbound Highway 61, when the two vehicles crashed. Walker died in the crash; Ayala was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker