Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash with SUV

Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash with SUV

Lee Voss - WJON

HASTINGS (WJON News) -- One person died in a motorcycle versus SUV crash on Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. in Hastings.

Authorities say a motorcycle being driven by 66-year-old Gregory Walker of Hastings was going north on Highway 61 near the intersection of 12th Street West in Hastings.

Meanwhile, an SUV being driven by 18-year-old Elizabeth Ayala of Cottage Grove was going west on 12th Street, crossing the intersection of northbound Highway 61, when the two vehicles crashed. Walker died in the crash; Ayala was not hurt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: The richest town in every state

Stacker used the Census Bureau American Community Survey Five-Year Data to identify each state's richest town based on median household income.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America

Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings, released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON