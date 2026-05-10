Two Drivers Hospitalized After I-94 Crash Near Clearwater

Two Drivers Hospitalized After I-94 Crash Near Clearwater

Lee Voss - WJON

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Clearwater sent two people to the hospital on Saturday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 94 around 11:35.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 29-year-old McKinsey Mae Forrestal of Coon Rapids, and a pickup truck being driven by 68-year-old Francine Anderson of Robbinsdale were both going west on I-94 when they collided.

Both Forrestal and Anderson were taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Anderson's truck, 70-year-old Gregg Anderson of Robbinsdale, was not hurt in the crash.

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Filed Under: minnesota state patrol
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