Two Drivers Hospitalized After I-94 Crash Near Clearwater
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Clearwater sent two people to the hospital on Saturday morning. The crash happened on Interstate 94 around 11:35.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 29-year-old McKinsey Mae Forrestal of Coon Rapids, and a pickup truck being driven by 68-year-old Francine Anderson of Robbinsdale were both going west on I-94 when they collided.
Both Forrestal and Anderson were taken to the Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in Anderson's truck, 70-year-old Gregg Anderson of Robbinsdale, was not hurt in the crash.
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