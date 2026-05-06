Two Drivers Hurt In Highway 169 Crash Near Princeton
BALDWIN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a crash near Princeton on Tuesday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 1:40 p.m. on Highway 169 in Baldwin Township.
According to the State Patrol, an SUV being driven by 58-year-old Amy Jo Paxton of Milaca was going north on the highway, and a pickup being driven by 70-year-old Brendon Curtis of Princeton was westbound crossing the highway when the two vehicles collided.
Both Paxton and Curtis were taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries.
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