Pickup Truck Driver Injured in Big Lake Township Collision
BIG LAKE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Sherburne County Monday morning.
The crash happened on Highway 25 in Big Lake Township at around 9:45 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV and a pickup were traveling south on Highway 25 when they collided with a semi that was eastbound on County Road 11.
The pickup driver, 29-year-old Daniel Silva of Big Lake, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, his passenger, and the driver of the semi were not hurt.
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