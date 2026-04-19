FRIDLEY (WJON News) -- One person is in serious condition after a crash on Thursday afternoon in Fridley. The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:00 p.m., an SUV being driven by 73-year-old Carol Heiden of Colombia Heights was going south on Highway 47.

Meanwhile, a car being driven by 85-year-old Can Dinh Le of Fridley was turning right onto the southbound highway from eastbound Osborne Road NE when he crashed into Heiden. Can Dinh Le was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Heiden was hurt in the crash but did not need to go to the hospital.

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