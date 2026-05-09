ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A man driving a backhoe on the highway was hurt when he rolled the vehicle near Rockford on Friday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 12:45 on Highway 55.

The State Patrol says a Caterpillar 420 being driven by 29-year-old Nikolaus Gibb of Waverly was going east on Highway 55 when he rolled the vehicle into the ditch. Gibb was taken to the Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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