FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt when their vehicles collided in Stearns County on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 142 at around 10:40 a.m. The crash happened in Fairhaven Township near Beaver Lake.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 31-year-old Violet Hopkins of St. Cloud was westbound on County Road 142 and attempting to turn south onto Highway 15.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Caraline Braun of Melrose was heading north on Highway 15.

The vehicles collided at the intersection.

Braun, Hopkins, and her passenger, 63-year-old Lora Hopkins of St. Cloud, were all taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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