ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Waite Park woman was hurt after a crash on Highway 23 in Stearns County on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in St. Joseph Township just after 7:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 70-year-old Cynthia Lenzen of Waite Park, and 78-year-old Carol Bloch of Albany were both southbound on Highway 23 when their vehicles collided.

Lenzen was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Bloch was not hurt.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Rockville Fire, and Mayo Ambulance.

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