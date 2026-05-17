DELANO (WJON News) -- A driver and her passenger were sent to the hospital after a crash in Delano on early Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 56-year-old Cynthia Luther of Howard Lake was going east on Highway 12 around Noon.

Meanwhile, a pickup being driven by 42-year-old Anthony Czanstkowski of Waverly was going west on the highway when the two vehicles collided. Luther and a passenger in her SUV, 37-year-old Samantah Luther, also of Howard Lake, were both taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Czanstkowski was not hurt in the crash.

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