ROUND PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a crash near Long Prairie on Friday night. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. in Round Prairie Township.

The state patrol says a car being driven by 23-year-old Miah Schirmers of Sauk Centre was going north on Highway 71, and a pickup being driven by 72-year-old Bruder Lester of Long Prairie was going east on Elk Loop when they crashed. No one was hurt in the crash, but the state patrol says Lester was taken to the Long Prairie Hospital for non-crash-related injuries.

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