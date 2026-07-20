Sartell Man Walks Away From I-94 Motorcycle Crash Near St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Sartell man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in south St. Cloud at around 1:45 p.m. on Interstate 94.
The Minnesota State Patrol says 41-year-old Robert Peterson was eastbound on I-94 and exiting onto Stearns County Road 75 when he lost control of his bike and entered the ditch.
Peterson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not require hospitalization.
Troopers say Peterson was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
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