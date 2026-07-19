ROCKFORD TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash near Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The crash happened on Highway 55 near the intersection of County Road 32 at about 4:00 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV being driven by 24-year-old Andrea Waterhouse of Buffalo and a second SUV being driven by 23-year-old Olivia Duo of Plymouth were both going west on Highway 55 when they collided. Meanwhile, a third SUV being driven by 17-year-old Noah Frieler of Buffalo was going east on Highway 55 when he crashed with Duo's vehicle.

Waterhouse was taken to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Duo was taken to North Memorial Hospital in Maple Grove with non-life-threatening injuries. Frieler and two passengers in his SUV, 18-year-old Jake Larkin of Buffalo and 18-year-old Erik Salhus of Buffalo, were not hurt.

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