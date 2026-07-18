MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Monticello on Tuesday afternoon. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 63-year-old Oscar Marquez of Northfield and a second SUV being driven by 72-year-old Bruce Nelson of Plymouth were both going east on I-94 when they crashed near milepost 192.

Marquez was taken to CentraCare Health with non-life-threatening injuries. Nelson was not hurt in the crash.

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