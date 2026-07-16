ALBERTVILLE (WJON News) -- A Maple Lake man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle on Thursday morning.

The incident happened in Albertville at 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 24-year-old Eric Jude was westbound on Interstate 94 when he lost control at the on-ramp to County Road 37, entered the ditch, and crashed.

Jude was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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