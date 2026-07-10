LYNDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash northwest of Clearwater sent a Foreston woman to the hospital on Friday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 just after 7:00 a.m. in Lynden Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 30-year-old Sheyanne Connors was eastbound on I-94 when she lost control of her car, left the roadway, and entered the ditch.

Connors was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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