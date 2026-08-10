ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital and a third suffered minor injuries in a Benton County crash Monday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 95 and 75th Avenue NE east of St. Cloud at around 5:45 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 25-year-old Robert Nies of Princeton was westbound on Highway 95 while a second pickup driven by 18-year-old Preston Philippi of St. Cloud was southbound on 75th Avenue when the two collided.

Philippi and his passenger, 25-year-old Austin Philippi of Foley, were brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nies suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.

LOOK: Can you guess the world-famous actor from a childhood photo? Stacker used Getty Images to compile photos of beloved actors from when they were children. How many can you guess from their childhood picture alone? Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi