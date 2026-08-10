Two-vehicle Crash on Highway 95 Sends Two to St. Cloud Hospital
ST. GEORGE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were taken to the hospital and a third suffered minor injuries in a Benton County crash Monday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 95 and 75th Avenue NE east of St. Cloud at around 5:45 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup driven by 25-year-old Robert Nies of Princeton was westbound on Highway 95 while a second pickup driven by 18-year-old Preston Philippi of St. Cloud was southbound on 75th Avenue when the two collided.
Philippi and his passenger, 25-year-old Austin Philippi of Foley, were brought to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Nies suffered minor injuries and did not go to the hospital.
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