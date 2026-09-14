MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A Monticello woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Road in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 64-year-old Tamara Larson of Monticello was northbound on Highway 25 in her SUV. Meanwhile, 42-year-old Jerry Arns of Monticello was eastbound on Chelsea Road in his pickup.

Troopers say the vehicles collided at the intersection.

Larson was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Arns was not hurt in the crash.

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