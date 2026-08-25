RICHMOND (WJON News) -- A Richmond woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on Highway 23 in Richmond.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 45-year-old Leila Navidi of St. Paul was westbound on Highway 23. At the same time, a car driven by 65-year-old Trudy Vogt of Richmond was entering Highway 23 from County Road 9, and the vehicles collided.

Vogt was taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Navidi was not hurt in the crash.

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