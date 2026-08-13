ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A one-car crash in Stearns County sent a woman to the hospital Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Interstate 94 in St. Joseph Township at around 5:15 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 64-year-old Mary Strenglein of Alexandria was westbound on I-94 when she left the road and rolled.

Strenglein was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol was assisted by Mayo Ambulance, the St. Joseph Fire Department, the St. Joseph Police Department, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, and the Waite Park Police Department

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