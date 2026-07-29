ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A Zimmerman teenager is dead after a crash in Elk River on Wednesday morning.

The incident involved a car and a dump truck just after 6:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 18-year-old Brayden Grunzke was traveling south on Highway 169 while a dump truck driven by 64-year-old Kenneth Lynch of Rockford was northbound.

Troopers say Lynch was in the left turn lane to go westbound on 221st Avenue NW when the vehicles collided.

The patrol says Grunzke was killed in the crash and Lynch was not hurt.

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