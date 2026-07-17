LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County on Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Highway 12 in Litchfield just after 10:30 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV were on Highway 12 when they collided near Highway 24 in Litchfield.

The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer, 80-year-old Virginia Evensen of Mora, and her passenger, 82-year-old Dee Kuehn of VanCleave, Mississippi, were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the van, 85-year-old Annabell Larsen of Willmar, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van, 81-year-old Stephen Mattson of Willmar, was not hurt.

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