A Two-vehicle Crash on Highway 12 Sent Three to Meeker Memorial Hospital
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County on Thursday morning.
The incident happened on Highway 12 in Litchfield just after 10:30 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan and an SUV were on Highway 12 when they collided near Highway 24 in Litchfield.
The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer, 80-year-old Virginia Evensen of Mora, and her passenger, 82-year-old Dee Kuehn of VanCleave, Mississippi, were both taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A passenger in the van, 85-year-old Annabell Larsen of Willmar, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the van, 81-year-old Stephen Mattson of Willmar, was not hurt.
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