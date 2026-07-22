Three Vehicles Piled Up On I-94 Near Clearwater After A Chain Reaction Crash
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle pileup near Clearwater left one person with minor injuries.
The crash happened on westbound Interstate 94 just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a westbound semi truck was stopped on I-94 due to construction. A Subaru Outback was also westbound and was stopped behind the semi. A third vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, then rear-ended the Subaru, pushing it into the semi.
The Outback driver, 28-year-old Knut Kennedy of St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need hospitalization.
The driver of the Hyundai, 38-year-old Shawn Bibeau of Albertville, and the semi driver, 44-year-old Anson Eklund of Austin, were not hurt.
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