CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A three-vehicle pileup near Clearwater left one person with minor injuries.

The crash happened on westbound Interstate 94 just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a westbound semi truck was stopped on I-94 due to construction. A Subaru Outback was also westbound and was stopped behind the semi. A third vehicle, a Hyundai Santa Fe, then rear-ended the Subaru, pushing it into the semi.

The Outback driver, 28-year-old Knut Kennedy of St. Cloud, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and did not need hospitalization.

The driver of the Hyundai, 38-year-old Shawn Bibeau of Albertville, and the semi driver, 44-year-old Anson Eklund of Austin, were not hurt.

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