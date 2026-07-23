ACTON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a boom truck and an SUV sent a Paynesville woman to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened east of Grove City in Meeker County just before 1:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a boom truck driven by 26-year-old Jared Scholz of Litchfield and a Chevy Equinox driven by 29-year-old Willow Sturtz of Paynesville were both traveling west on Highway 12 when they collided near 560th Avenue.

Sturtz was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Scholz and his passenger, 34-year-old Nathan Glmsdal of Lithfield, were not hurt.

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