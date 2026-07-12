CLEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- Two adults and a young girl were taken to the hospital when two motorcycles and a car crashed Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11:10 a.m. on Highway 24 in Clear Lake.

Two motorcycles were going north on the highway when they crashed with a car being driven by 40-year-old Anthony Peterson of Clear Lake. The two motorcycle riders, 40-year-old Jennifer Sackett and 38-year-old Benjamin Sackett, both from Clear Lake, were taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Neither rider was wearing a helmet.

A 7-year-old girl in Peterson's car was also taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for unspecified reasons.

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