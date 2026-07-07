CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A South Haven woman was hurt when her car crashed with a semi-truck on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened on Highway 24 at around 4:55 p.m. in Clearwater Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Shelby Rollings of South Haven was traveling southbound on Highway 24 when her car collided with a southbound semi at Wright County Road 40.

Rollings was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, 64-year-old Douglas Kalkbrenner of Grove City, was not hurt.

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