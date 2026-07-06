A Highway 4 Crash North of Paynesville Sent Two People to the Hospital Monday
LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a Stearns County crash on Monday morning.
The incident happened north of Paynesville in Lake Henry Township just before 7:25 a.m.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a SUV driven by 34-year-old Cassandra Donnay of St. Martin was southbound on Highway 4 while a car driven by 28-year-old Harley Strand of Cold Spring was westbound on County Road 32. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Donnay was brought to Paynesville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say Strand was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
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