BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash between a large pickup and a dump truck sent a man to the hospital on Friday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. in Sherburne County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the dump truck was westbound on Highway 10 in Becker Township while the pickup was southbound on County Road 11. The two vehicles crashed in the intersection.

The pickup driver, 39-year-old Samuel Cation of Annandale, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the dump truck, 25-year-old Tayvontez Larkins of Anoka, was not hurt.

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