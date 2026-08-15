ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud crash sent one person to the hospital Friday night. The crash occurred about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of 14th Avenue and Highway 23.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car being driven by 23-year-old Maisy Aberle of Brainerd was turning left onto 14th Avenue from eastbound Highway 23, and another car being driven by 34-year-old Nicholas Lawwell of Virginia was going west on the highway when they crashed.

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Lawwell then crashed into a third car being driven by 24-year-old Michael Lukusa of St. Cloud. Lukusa was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Aberle and Lawwell were not hurt in the collision.

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