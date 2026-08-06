ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We have one of the best heart hospitals right here in St. Cloud.

CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital has been named the number two program in Minnesota for Cardiology, Heart and Vascular Surgery by U.S. News & World Report in its 2026-2027 rankings.

St. Cloud is second only to Mayo Clinic.

The CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center is one of the largest and most advanced heart and vascular programs in the state, which includes about 60 physicians and advanced practice providers, along with a care team that has more than 60,000 patient encounters per year. With a dedicated heart research department, CentraCare Heart & Vascular Center advances cardiovascular care through clinical research focused on improving the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of heart disease.

Get our free mobile app

The latest rankings also recognized CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital as High Performing in 15 adult procedures and conditions, and are based on patient outcomes and patient experience.