ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With school starting, the Local Education & Activities Foundation is once again calling for members of the community to sponsor a classroom.

The sponsorships help teachers buy materials, supplies, and other resources through a $250 tax-deductible donation. The funds go directly to a teacher to create a positive experience for students in their classroom.

Since the program started in 2011, LEAF has raised more than $408,000 for 1,633 classrooms across the St. Cloud Area School District.

Classroom adoptions are open through September 21st. To learn more or adopt a classroom, visit the LEAF 742 website.

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