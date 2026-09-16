The pharmacy at the St. Cloud V.A. is getting ready for transition into their new electronic health record. St. Cloud V.A. Chief of Pharmacy John Anderson joined me on WJON along with Public Affairs Officer Russell Tippets. Anderson says they will migrating to a new record in May of 2027.

Transition of Health Records

Anderson says some of the things they are doing in the pharmacy are intended to help patients with the transition. He says patients should make sure that the medication list that they currently have in their electronic record is accurate. Anderson indicates it is so important that all of your providers know what medications are currently on your list.

Accurate Medication List

Anderson says it is important to have an accurate list because allergies need to be considered. He explains "we need to know what you are taking and what you've tried before". Anderson says knowing side effects to certain medications is so important. He says knowing reactions to medications can be important safety checks.

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

Sourcing Information

Anderson says it is important that patients use reputable sources when searching for information about medications. He says there is a lot of information online that may or may not be correct, so talking with local pharmacists can be a valuable source of information.

Events Coming Up

The Monticello V.A. is hosting a town hall meeting at 2pm today (Wednesday). The veteran art show at the St. Cloud V.A. takes place today and tomorrow in Building 8 from noon-6 Wednesday and 9:30-6pm Thursday. The St. Cloud V.A. is planning flu shot clients starting in October. Russell Tippets says veterans who already have appointments scheduled with the primary doctor can get a flu shot starting at the end of September.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with John Anderson and Russell Tippets, click below.