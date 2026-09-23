St. Cloud Planning Road Work And Bridge Repairs Throughout 2027

The city of St. Cloud is planning road construction projects and is hoping for a new snow plow or 2 in 2027. St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner joined me on WJON.

22nd Street South

Langner says the city is planning a complete reconstruct of 22nd Street South between Cooper Avenue and Oak Grove Road. This project will include curb, gutter and stormwater management. He says the project was scheduled to be done in 2026 but had to be moved to 2027 due to not getting the watermain pipe from the manufacturer in time to start the project.

Heatherwood Road

The Heatherwood Road extension project will take place in 2027. Langner says a bridge will be installed on the southside of St. Cloud (McStop area) that will connect the industrial park. The final Pantown neighborhood phase will take place in 2027, that is phase 6. The city is also planning 10 miles of resurfacing along with main service line projects, and rejuvenator roadway maintenance.

Lee Voss - WJON Lee Voss - WJON

University Bridge

Langner says the city is also planning repairs on the University Bridge near St. Cloud State. He says there are some cracks and spalling on the bridge after doing inspections. Langner says the city is hiring someone to come in and analyze what needs to be done this fall with the plan to put that project out for bid in the spring of 2027.

Photo - Tim Erickson Photo - Tim Erickson

Snow Plows

The city of St. Cloud is in need of replacing old snow plows. Langner says they will be down 2 snowplows this winter because those plows cannot be certified as safe to operate. He says Public Works has added 2 new plows to their wish list for next year. Langner says they do have a couple of backup plows that can be used if needed but the need to replace old snow plows is something the mayor has acknowledged and prioritized.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Luke Langner, click below.