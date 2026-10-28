Data Centers have been discussed in many communities in Central Minnesota. Stearns County Commissioner Steve Notch, along with 125 County Commissioners from throughout the United States, got a tour of a large data center near Amarillo, Texas. Notch explained that many of the 125 commissioners were from Minnesota including commissioners from nearby Sherburne County.

The Touring of a Data Center in Texas

Notch says not only did they see a data center, they got to see one of the largest solar farms in the country. He says the data center will be operated by Google at this location in Texas. Notch indicates the Data Center is under construction and should be complete by the end of 2027. He says when the Data Center is done, they will have approximately 200 employees. Notch explains that the site covers approximately 1,100 acres just outside the town of Claude, Texas. The county Claude is located in consists of 1,850 residents. Stearns County has approximately 165,000 residents.

The Need for Power and Water

Data Centers need power and access to water. Notch says there is a DC transmission line close to this Data Center location. He says the philosophy of the Data Center was that they don't want to impact the grid for local residents. Notch explains they built 2 wind farms on the site for data storage to handle their electricity needs. He says this data center uses a lot of electricity and water. Notch says they are power and water neutral, which means they don't cut into the water and power needs of the local residents. He explains their water systems are closed loop systems which allows the water to stay in the system. Notch says it is similar to an air conditioner or radiator in a car.

Economic Impact of Data Centers

Notch believes the economic impact is "huge". He says this data center has donated almost $100,000 to the local school, $57,000 to the local EMS and $100,000 to the fire department. Notch says there will also be tax impacts on the local economy.

Negatives Associated with Data Centers

Notch says there can be negatives with data centers. He says the negative could be locations, and what gets negotiated. Notch says it's also difficult to know if this large of facility will be viable 20-30 years from now. He says having a large empty facility is not something a community or county would want.

Could a Data Center Come in Stearns County?

Stearns County ordinances wouldn't currently allow a data center. Notch says they would have a find a way to make a data center fit into their comprehensive plan. He says data centers could be permitted in some cities but not in counties due to environmental concerns, at this time.

Environmental Concerns with Data Centers

Notch says the environmental concerns include the impact on the site. He explains that the site they toured had a lot of wind turbines and they can knock a lot of birds out of the sky. Notch says the representatives at the data center in Texas explained that solar power would not generate enough power for a facility like theirs but wind energy can. Notch says the facility also includes holding ponds and reservoirs. Other concerns will be a leak in a chiller which could cause contamination.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Steve Notch, click below.