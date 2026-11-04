ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take in a Broadway show right here in St. Cloud over the next two weekends. Lykke Theatre Company is putting on Gutenberg the Musical at the Gnarly Bard Theater.

St. Cloud Theater Company Brings Two-Person Show To Life With Hats

The musical is unique in that it is a play about two authors trying to get their play about printing press inventor Johannes Gutenberg made. The show has only two actors and an array of hats telling the story:

"Ideally they would have a huge set and costumes and a huge cast, but you get to see them struggle to put on their musical with just the two of them and we have about 60, no sorry 70, we have 70 hats that they wear to portray all of the different characters and scenes which as you can imagine makes for a really funny concept and show."

Lykke Theatre Co-founder Megan Seamans says with 70 hats, having them staged correctly is key.

Lykke Theatre Lykke Theatre

She says the small cast and all the hats present some fun challenges:

"That is where we really rely on the talents of Jon and Kyle and their professionalism to ensure that they feel prepared and know who they're playing every time, and if there is an accident, they play it off. They're hilarious actors, and it's kind of like watching SNL (Saturday Night Live) where you see there's a little bit of a hiccup they cover, and it's still just a hoot."

Seamans says you don't have to have any knowledge about Gutenberg or the other characters to enjoy the show because the show is historical fiction. Gutenberg the Musical runs the next two Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p. m., and Sundays at 2:00, with an additional show on Thursday 11/12.

Lykke Theatre Lykke Theatre

Lykke Theatre Lykke Theatre

Lykke Theatre Lykke Theatre

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