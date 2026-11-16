ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a new millionaire.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket was sold on Friday, November 13th, in the Gopher 5 game.

The jackpot was $1,169,219.

The ticket was sold at the Cub Foods Store in Bloomington.

The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing on Monday night.

The Gopher 5 game is played at 6:17 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.