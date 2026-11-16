A Friday Gopher 5 Ticket Turns Into A Minnesota Million
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Minnesota has a new millionaire.
The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning ticket was sold on Friday, November 13th, in the Gopher 5 game.
The jackpot was $1,169,219.
The ticket was sold at the Cub Foods Store in Bloomington.
The jackpot now resets to $100,000 for the next drawing on Monday night.
The Gopher 5 game is played at 6:17 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.
Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras
License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.
This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton