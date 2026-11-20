WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park police say they have arrested the teenager who triggered a shelter-in-place alert over the weekend.

On Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., officers were notified that the 16-year-old boy wanted to turn himself in.

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Police responded and took him into custody on a warrant. He was transported to a secure juvenile facility.

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WJON News previously told you, the Waite Park Police Department responded to a report of a boy who had pointed a gun at people on Arbor Street at about 7:42 p.m. The 16-year-old boy was known to police and fled from officers upon their arrival.

Read More: Waite Park Police Search For 16-Year-Old Boy After Gun Report |

A Rave Mobile Safety Alert was issued to landline phones informing people to shelter in place, that authorities were looking for the suspect, and that he was possibly armed. Authorities say that after they determined there was no threat to the public, a second Rave Alert was sent out informing people that the shelter-in-place had been lifted.