ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A long-standing Christmas tradition has returned to downtown St. Cloud.

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The historic nativity scene, a fixture at the former Zapp Bank/US Bank for decades and owned by the Stearns History Museum, has returned to St. Germain Street this year, thanks to Mahowald Properties, which moved it across the street.

Nativity Scene Nativity Scene

The History of the Nativity Scene

The Stella Maris Circle of the Daughters of Isabella bought the nativity in 1944. Students from 17 area schools raised $600 for the “Christmas Crib,” as it was called at the time, which equals about $8,000 today. An additional $18 in donations was received to pay for the entire set.

The display’s first home was in front of the former City Hall, which is now the site of River’s Edge Convention Center.

In 1948, the Nativity scene was moved to the steps of Stearns County Courthouse.

By 1972, the ceramic pieces had become battered and fallen victim to vandalism. A few years later, the city worked to repair and preserve the figurines.

The display then returned downtown in front of the Civic Center. But with the movement to separate church and state, the city turned the statues over to the Stearns County Historical Society. The statues went into storage at Stearns History Museum, which opened in the summer of 1984. The museum displayed some of the figures each season but did not have enough space for the entire set.

In 1988, Ed Zapp, who was the board chair for the historical society, arranged to bring it to Zapp National Bank, where he was president and chief executive. As a trade-off for using the manger scene, the bank donated money to repair the pieces.

The baby Jesus figurine was stolen from the scene in 2018 and returned in 2019.

Read More: Statue of Baby Jesus Stolen from Nativity Scene in St. Cloud |

2025 was the first season in many years that the nativity was not part of the downtown holiday season. US Bank sold its St. Germain Street location; the new owners did not want to have the nativity on site, and there was not time available to find an alternative.

In early 2026, a group of citizens reached out to SHM with interest in finding a new location and sponsorship for the project.

Nativity Scene Nativity Scene

Fund Created to Support the Nativity Scene

If you would like to support the continued preservation of the nativity, donations can be sent to the Stearns History Museum, 235 33rd Ave S, St. Cloud, MN 56301, or online at www.stearnshistorymuseum.org.

Note the purpose of the donation in your check memo box or in the comment box online.