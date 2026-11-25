UNDATED (WJON News) -- Finding gifts for that hard-to-buy-for person can be a challenge during the Christmas shopping season. But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas for outdoor enthusiasts.

Lifetime Hunting and Fishing Licenses

Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses can be bought as gifts at discounted rates depending on their age. The only requirement is a Social Security number for the recipient.

Nature Magazine Subscription

The DNR says a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer magazine delivers a bimonthly publication with beautiful photography and compelling stories about the Minnesota outdoors.

State Park Gift Cards

A Minnesota State Park gift card can be used for camping and lodging, vehicle permits, Nature Store purchases, firewood, and more. Gift cards can be mailed as a physical card or be delivered as an electronic card.

Nature Store Gifts

State Park Nature Stores have an assortment of apparel, mugs, jewelry, and games. Some items can be purchased online, while others require a visit to a state park.

Future Forest Fund

For the person who has everything, the DNR says a contribution can be made to the Future Forest Fund in someone's name to help support the purchase of seedlings, planting efforts, and to nurture young trees.

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