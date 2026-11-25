LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- An annual event kicks off on Friday for a ten-day run. Christmas at the Mansions in Little Falls is back for its twentieth year. Volunteers transform the Musser and Weyerhaeuser Mansions at the Linden Hill Estates into a winter wonderland.

Christmas Magic Waiting Inside The Linden Hill Mansions

The two houses will be fully decked out with over 20,000 square feet of holiday decorations, festive displays, and inspiration for the holiday season. People can take a tour of both mansions, enjoy live music in the Musser estate, sample hot cider, have a cookie by the fire, and take in the magic of the season in the two historic buildings.

Tours run Monday-Saturday from 1:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults, $5 for kids ages 12-17, and free for kids 11 and under. But hurry, Christmas at the Mansions only lasts until December sixth.

Friends of Linden Hill Friends of Linden Hill

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