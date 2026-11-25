The grand opening for the new Wyndham Garden Hill Hotel and Suites in Sartell will take place on December 3 with the first stays planned for December 4. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He says the ownership group will be holding their grand opening on December 3rd from 3-7pm. Fitzthum says "I'm very excited to cut that ribbon"

Photo - Jay Caldwell Photo - Jay Caldwell

The Need for Hotels in Sartell

The hotel will have 86 rooms in the brand new facility. Fitzthum says there has been a need for quite awhile for another hotel in the community with a demand due to their medical options and their large amounts of youth tournaments. He expects the demand for future hotels to grow and expects more to open in that neighborhood or closer to the Healthcare Hub area along Highway 15.

Road Projects in 2027

Sartell is planning substantial road resurfacing projects in 2027. Fitzthum says all 4 quadrants of the city will see neighborhood resurfacing as 570 homes will be affected. He believes this is the largest residential resurfacing road project ever done in the city. Fitzthum says all residents have received 2 rounds of notifications as to when road work will be done in their neighborhood.

Sartell Lights Festival

The Country Lights Festival in Sartell have been renamed "Sartell Lights Festival". Firzthum says the name change is due to the city taking a more prominent role in the event. The lights will officially turn on November 28th at dusk. The Sartell Lights Festival will take place at Lake Francis in Sartell next to the Sartell Community Center. Events at Sartell Community Center in the next month will take place on December 4, 11, 18 and 31. The events are S'mores Night, Santa Night, Family Night and New Year's Firesworks.

Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell) Former Sartell Paper Mill site (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Mill District Sale

The city of Sartell has signed a purchase agreement with developer, Ryan Companies to purchase and develop the Mill District site. Fitzthum says examples of what Ryan Companies have done in the past include the new Boston Scientific Building off I94 in Maple Grove. He believes Niron Magnetics is a big reason why Ryan Companies is interested in properties in Sartell. Fitzthum expects more information about what will be developed on the Mill District property in 2027.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Fitzthum, click below.