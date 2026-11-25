Colder weather in Minnesota over the past few days is a sign that ice fishing is just around the corner. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says the start of ice fishing is weather dependent. He recalls ice fishing in early November in past years but ice fishing in Central Minnesota hasn't typically started until mid December in recent years.

Colder Weather Coming

Schmitt says the colder weather this week has led to ice developing on shallow bays, ponds, and along shore lines in northern Minnesota. Schmitt says if you choose to ice fish early in the season, check as you go and bring a friend. He says the vast majority of lakes in Minnesota can be fished by using boats. Schmitt says not many people are choosing to fish right now but those that will should have success. He says the fish are biting as water temperatures are in the mid-40s.

photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM photo - Glen Schmitt for TSM

Deer Numbers Creeping Up

As of Monday the number of deer harvested in Minnesota is at 192,738. The last time more than 200,000 deer were harvested in the State was in 2010. Schmitt expects the number to be surpassed as muzzleloader season starts Saturday and Archery season continues through December. He says approximately 9,700 deer were shot in the muzzleloader season last year. This year's muzzleloader season continues through December 13. The record of 290,000-plus deer harvested in 2003 is unlikely to be reached this season.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt for TSM

Duck Hunting Ends in Central Minnesota

The duck hunting season in the central zone (Central Minnesota) will conclude on Sunday. Schmitt says there are still ducks in the area. He suggests looking on bigger water for ringbills, buffalo heads, golden eyes and mallards. Schmitt believes there are more ducks in Central Minnesota now than there was 10 days ago.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.