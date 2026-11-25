FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his wife and their unborn child has been sentenced.

A Benton County judge has sentenced 28-year-old Saleebaan Mohamed Abdirisaaq to 40 years in prison. Abdirisaaq pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree intentional murder and 2nd-degree felony murder of an unborn child in July. Judge Robert Raupp sentenced him to 352 months in prison for murdering his wife and 128 months in prison for killing their unborn child. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Police officers responded to a grisly scene in East St. Cloud

According to the criminal complaint, Abdirisaaq called police just before 11:30 p.m. on September 23rd, 2025, and told dispatch that someone had died and he wanted to turn himself in. Officers arrived to find Abdirisaaq at the scene, offering to surrender.

Police found a woman on the floor inside the apartment unit with a large amount of blood around her and a blood-covered knife nearby. The victim, 24-year-old Falus A. Ali, had a total of 34 stab wounds, including several to her neck. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors told police Ali was 17 weeks pregnant and the unborn baby did not survive.

Second Child Witnessed the Attack

Court records show the couple's three-year-old child witnessed the attack.

Abdirisaaq has a criminal history involving the victim and wasn't allowed near her.

Abdirisaaq had a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order conviction in Sherburne County from this year, where Ali was the victim, and a threat of violence conviction against Ali in 2024.

Abdirisaaq admitted in court what happened.

According to the Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case at the request of the Benton County Attorney, Abdirisaaq admitted he got into an argument with Ali, retrieved a knife from the dishwasher, and then stabbed her multiple times, including in the neck, chest, and arm.

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