Ballard’s Winter Walleye Connection 2027
February 3, 2027 - February 5, 2027
- Cost:
- $695
- Ballard's Resort
- 3314 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN 56623
Additional Information
COME FISHING WITH US!
Join the Winter Walleye Connection hosted by Townsquare Media and Dave Overlund, February 3-5, 2027.
We'll depart St. Cloud on February 3 by motor coach to Ballard's Resort on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods.
The package includes:
- Round trip coach transportation
- Two nights lodging
- Two days guided ice fishing
- Seven meals
- Angling equipment
- Fish cleaning
- Sales and lodging tax
Click here for schedule and amenities.
Special rate -- $695 per person.
Advance deposit $300/person -- Final balance due 30-days before trip.
Please call 1-800-776-2675 to book your reservation.
OR ask Ballard's questions with this easy form.
The reservation deadline is December 15th.
Humourous St. Cloud Sign
For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.