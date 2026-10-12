Ballard’s Winter Walleye Connection 2027

Ballard’s Winter Walleye Connection 2027

Photo by Kelly Cordes, TSM
February 3, 2027 - February 5, 2027
Cost:
$695
Ballard's Resort
3314 Bur Oak Rd NW, Baudette, MN 56623

Additional Information

 

COME FISHING WITH US!

 

Join the Winter Walleye Connection hosted by Townsquare Media and Dave Overlund, February 3-5, 2027.

We'll depart St. Cloud on February 3 by motor coach to Ballard's Resort on Minnesota's Lake of the Woods.

The package includes:

  • Round trip coach transportation
  • Two nights lodging
  • Two days guided ice fishing
  • Seven meals
  • Angling equipment
  • Fish cleaning
  • Sales and lodging tax

Click here for schedule and amenities.

Special rate -- $695 per person.

Advance deposit $300/person -- Final balance due 30-days before trip.

Please call 1-800-776-2675 to book your reservation.

OR ask Ballard's questions with this easy form.

The reservation deadline is December 15th.

Humourous St. Cloud Sign

For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, St. Cloud News, WJON Promotion

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